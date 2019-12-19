According to the source around a year ago Brad and Jen started to try and give their relationship another go, but it fizzled out. Instagram

“They even briefly made out in front of guests. Some were so happy they were cheering!”

According to the source around a year ago Brad and Jen started to try and give their relationship another go, but it fizzled out.

“They got cold feet, plain and simple,” the source claims.

According to a US report, Brad and Jen made their relationship official at her Christmas party on December 14. Getty

Brad was then linked to other women such as the likes of Charlize Theron, but the spark was not the same as with Jen.

The source says the chemistry between the pair never left and the former couple started dating in secret about two months ago.

“They stopped overthinking everything. They just wanted to make sure all their old issues were resolved. Jen didn’t want any of Brad’s old baggage. She wanted a solid, honest commitment, and that’s what she’s getting,” the insider adds.

Ever since Brad Pitt split from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, rumours have persisted that he has reunited with his first wife Jennifer Aniston. Instagram

At the party Brad even made a toast to Jen and told everyone “it’s always been her”.

However Jen’s rep denied any of these claims the pair are back together.