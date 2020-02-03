Steve was said to be on a work trip in Adelaide when he found out the shocking news, and his thoughts would no doubt have turned straight to the safety of their son Axel, 4.

Happier times – Michelle and Steve with their son, Axel, 4. Instagram

“Of course he is angry,” clams the friend.

“Any parent would be. Steve was beside himself when he realised their little boy was in that car – it could have been so much worse.

“But once he had learnt that no-one was hurt, he just lost it.”

The 49-year-old personal trainer was allegedly pulled over in Sydney’s eastern suburbs at around 11.25am on Australia Day.

Steve was blind-sided by Michelle’s recent statement. Supplied

The Daily Telegraph reported Michelle allegedly failed an initial breath test. “She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086,” the newspaper reported.

The next day, Michelle released a statement expressing her “regret for breaking the law” and dropped the bombshell she and Steve had split, blaming her “error of judgement” on the break-up.

“It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.”

Michelle was allegedly caught drink driving with her son in the car. Supplied

According to the source, Michelle blind-sided Steve, who has three children from a previous relationship, by making their split public. Apparently, the couple’s relationship broke down over New Year’s, with Michelle’s “erratic behaviour” said to be part of the problem.

“A few people were worried about Michelle’s welfare and tried to get her to see a professional, but she just wouldn’t,” the source claims.

A close friend raised concerns about how her behaviour might affect the children, but Steve was apparently left with no choice but to move out and end their six-year relationship.

Michelle at her apartment in Sydney the day after being charged. Supplied

“It was an awful position for him to be in,” the source says.

The source claims Michelle begged Steve not to go public with the split because it would be “bad for business” and he agreed to keep the news private.

But Steve is now said to be reeling after his ex not only confirmed the split to a newspaper, but blamed the break-up for putting their young son in danger.

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!