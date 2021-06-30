Commando Steve is a proud dad of four. Instagram

However, despite the COVID circumstances and a bit of chaos, Steve loves being with the brood.

"All in all it’s great and everyone gets along," he shares.

"There are frustrations from time to time like everybody has, but most of the time they’re doing things and they’re interacting which is life isn’t it?

"It’s a joy to see that, all that hard work and effort that you put in – you see them growing up and their little characters and how different they are. One of my daughters is 22 now, she’s an adult and stands there and looks me in the eye, it’s weird having adult conversations!"

"You see them growing up and their little characters and how different they are." Instagram

The dad-of-four is currently dating his fitness partner Harika Vancuylenberg and has even hinted at a wedding possibly being on the cards.

"It’s more focusing inwardly on what already exists," Steve says when asked how he deals with the pressure to get married and have kids with Harika. "You plan for things but it’s just day by day."

However when it comes to expanding their family, both Steve and Harika, who is a mum-of-two herself are a big no.

"She’s here now, she’s holding her arms up in the air crossing them, it’s a no!" Steve laughs.

Though marriage could be later down the track, Steve and Harika are done on the having kids front. Instagram

With the End of Financial Year upon us, Steve has a new gig as the H&R Block brand ambassador and since he's all about physical and mental wellbeing, he wanted to improve his financial wellbeing too.

"Financial wellbeing is one of the aspects of overall wellbeing and it’s such a necessity in this day and age to tick that box," he says.

"For a lot of people, the stresses and their overall health is compromised a lot of the time because of job security and the state of their finances."

The former reality star has also taken advantage of MoneyHub - the tax preparation firm's new financial management tool.

"I signed up and used the free app to give me some insights into my financial health and state of financial wellbeing, it’s just peace of mind."