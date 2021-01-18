Colin (pictured) has seemingly taken another swipe at Delta. Getty

“I like The Voice, but Delta Goodrem winds me up,” he confessed. “My kids love her and she’s probably a good role model – she just winds me up!”

The Irish chef, who arrived Down Under in 1999, is definitely no stranger to being something of a bad boy.

Referring to Delta (pictured), Colin admitted "she just winds me up!" Getty

But these days, he insists he’s not nearly half as brash as people believe he was on the Channel Seven cooking show, which made him a household name.

“I do like to ham it up and play the ‘bad boy’ card, but I am really quite boring,” he says, adding: “In my early days [on TV], I maybe was a bit argumentative … I was edited in such a way with MKR, which I signed up for, where people perceive you to be that way in real life.”

Colin is currently a campmate on the latest season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! Ten

When MKR was axed last year, Colin remained honest about his feeling towards the show, criticising its drama-inclined plots and catty contestants. Yet, a return isn’t off the table!

“If the format changed, it was more about the food and less about the drama … sign me up!”

