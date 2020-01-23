A witness revealed the the publication: “He was drinking and flirting with girls. He was texting Miley while there.”
“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting, and he kissed her on the lips with no tongue.”
Cody's camp have since denied the claims, telling E! News:
“There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period”.
The pair have since gone on to post several loved up displays on social media.
Shortly after the cheating rumours surfaced, Cody took to Instagram to show off a stunning necklace he purchased for Miley.
"Museum quality for my Queen."