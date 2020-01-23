Cody Simpson has discussed his relationship with Miley Cyrus in a new interview. The Aussie singer says that the pair are going “amazing” despite reports to the contrary.

"Yeah it's great, amazing, no complaints," he said during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

The pair have been facing almost constant rumours of a split after Cody was spotted with another woman in New York City.

Page Six reported at the time that the 22-year-old was “drinking and flirting with girls” all while texting girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.