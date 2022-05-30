It’s the hottest topic in the pool and it’s got plenty of tongues wagging – the tricky love triangle involving Australia’s most decorated Olympian Emma McKeon, her new boyfriend, popstar-turned-champion- swimmer Cody Simpson, and her ex-flame, dual Olympian Kyle Chalmers.

And according to one well-placed swimming insider, the much-talked-about spat that began two weeks ago at the Australian Swimming Championships between Kyle, 23, and Cody, 25, is not even close to being resolved.

“This has everyone talking about our sport for all the wrong reasons,” the insider tells New Idea.

“This was supposed to be the trials for team selection for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and next month’s World Championships in Budapest. Instead, it has overshadowed all the great stuff that happened in the pool!

“The bottom line is Emma broke it off with Kyle last year, and is now in a serious relationship with Cody – that should be the end of it, but unfortunately it looks like it could get worse before it gets better.”

Indeed, playing out more like an episode from The Bold and the Beautiful, it all began last year when Emma, 28, split with Kyle shortly after the Tokyo Olympic Games.