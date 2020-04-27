Supplied

Endless hours stuck inside the Bogota women’s prison meant Cassie and Joli, 30, had plenty of time to discuss the ins and outs of starting a family together.

Adelaide-born Cassie says they both want children and are willing to adopt or use IVF to have the family they’ve always wanted.

“We’ve spoken about it; Joli wants heaps of kids! She told me she’d like to have kids by the time she’s 35,” Cassie laughs.

“It’s not a problem. I do want kids, [but] I need to be stable and to have everything my kid would need; I wouldn’t want them to be without anything. If everything goes well and we’re together, I don’t have a problem with going through the process of having kids.

“Joli wants to do IVF and she wants me to have a child, and for her to have a child. And then, she said, after that, if we want more kids, we can adopt.”



The confident, loved-up Cassie we see now is a world away from the scared 22-year-old who was arrested in 2017 at Bogota airport, caught with 5.8kg of cocaine stashed inside 18 pairs of headphones.

Cassie’s lies and painful past were splashed out across headlines, airing dirty laundry even her ex-fiancé Scott Broadbridge didn’t know.

Nearly three years behind bars has forced the young woman to reflect on her mistakes – and now she’s finally ready to admit what really happened.

“I admit that I did the wrong thing, and if I had the chance to go back and change everything, I would definitely do that. Looking back, I can see all of my errors,” Cassie confesses. “I can see I should have looked for help. Obviously, at the end of the day, I did it. If I was forced to do it by someone, I still made the decision to go ahead and do it.”



But Cassie wants people to know her decision to courier drugs out of Colombia for a $10,000 fee didn’t come lightly, and it wasn’t out of pure greed.

The former personal trainer was struggling financially and couldn’t find a job in Adelaide, compelling her to become a sex worker in Sydney.

“In the three years I’ve been in prison, I have had a lot of time to think. I thought a lot about the shame and embarrassment my family would have felt,” she says.

“It got to a point where I had rent to pay and bills and shopping, and everything was piling on top of me.

“[The job] was suggested by one of the people who worked in the brothel. I didn’t think I was doing anything illegal. I didn’t think I was doing anything bad.”



And looking back on her media vilification and the cruel trolling, Cassie says she empathises with fellow convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby.

“When Schapelle was caught, I didn’t see a lot about her. But since I’ve been in prison, I’ve read and seen a lot of her stuff,” Cassie says.

“And when you look at it from the outside you think, ‘Oh that person is so stupid, how did they not know; she knew what she was doing.’

“But until you’re actually in the situation, you do not know how someone really feels.”

Cassie remains on parole in Colombia and can’t fly home to Australia for another 26 months.

The beaming bride-to-be now just wants to be rid of the shackles of being ‘Cocaine Cassie’ and turn over a fresh leaf with Joli.

Cassie says with a sigh: “I want people to now realise I’ve done my time and I’ve paid for it. Now I’m trying to move on.”

