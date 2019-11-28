Clive James suffered from the aggressive cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Getty

Clive worked as a critic for various publications both in Australia and the UK, as well as publishing many books of poetry. He also hosted his own television show on the ITV network called Clive James on Television until his defection to the BBC in 1989 (where he launched a similar series called Saturday Night Clive).

The Unreliable Memoirs writer was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1992, which was upgraded to Officer level (AO) in the 2013 Australia Day Honours. He was also awarded the Orwell Prize for Writing and Broadcasting in 2008 and was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2012.

The illness saw "the kid from Kogarah" more active than ever, with eight books published since his 2010 diagnosis, as well as a weekly column for The Guardian called "Reports of My Death" until mid-2017. The column covered "life, death and everything in between."

Clive's daughter, Claerwen, referred to him as "a showman and a recluse at the same time," according to 9 News.

Clive James was a fan of Game of Thrones, Formula One racing and art. Getty

Nine entertainment editor Richard Wilkins said James had a "fierce intellect."

"He was one of those guys... you know when you play tennis with someone who is better than you are, you lift your game and play better?" the reporter said. "Having a conversation with Clive was like that." "He just loved to go in areas that you had never discussed before, you had never talked about things but he really explored the boundaries of conversation.