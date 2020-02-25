RELATED: Cameron Diaz retires from acting

Who Is Clint Eastwood?

Legendary actor, producer and director Clint Eastwood started as a background character in films and clawed his way up to directing his own movies. Clint had his big break when he played the role of the stranger with no name in the hit three-part trilogy the Dollars series. Today he has over 70 films, solidifying himself as one of the greatest Hollywood stars of our time.

Clint Eastwood’s Children

Clint Eastwood is a well-respected actor in his professional life, but behind the camera, he seems to be a bit of a womaniser! With two ex-wives, tons of mistresses, and eight children, Clint has clearly struggled with the concept of monogamy. Let’s discover what Clint Eastwood’s kids think about their famous dad!

Kimber Tunis Eastwood

Date of Birth: 17 June 1964

Mother: Roxanne Tunis

Profession: Make-up artist, director, and producer

Kids: Clinton Eastwood Gaddie

Kimber Eastwood pursued a career in Hollywood like Clint Eastwood – she found opportunities thanks to her connection to her father. Kimber found success in the make-up department industry and played a minor role as a tour guide in her father’s movie Absolute Power.

Their relationship is unknown as the only time we saw Kimber and Clint in public was at the premiere of his movie The Mule, with her other step-siblings.

Kyle Eastwood

Date of Birth: 19 May 1968

Mother: Maggie Johnson

Profession: Composer and musician

Kyle and his sister Alison are close to their father and have worked with him in plenty of his movies. Kyle’s daughter Graylen Spencer Eastwood is especially close to her grandpa, who supports her every step of the way. Ever since Kyle found his love for jazz, he’s released three albums and has contributed to the music score for nine of his fathers’ films like Gran Torino, Million Dollar Baby and Flags of our Fathers.

Alison Eastwood

Date of Birth: 22 May 1972

Mother: Maggie Johnson

Profession: Actress, Model, Director

Alison Eastwood had recently retired in 2014, but when asked by Clint Eastwood to play a role in his movie The Mule, she couldn’t understand why he’d ask her. When interviewed by People, Alison found her answer: “Then I thought more about it, I was like, ‘Well, maybe this is an opportunity to not only play his daughter, but to just to spend some great time with him.”

Scott Eastwood

Date of Birth: 21 March 1986

Mother: Jacelyn Reeves

Profession: Model and actor

Scott clearly takes after his dad appearance-wise – there’s no mistaking them as father and son! In an interview with Esquire, Scott shared how much Clint influenced and pushed him to be the successful actor he is today “I couldn't be more inspired by the films he makes. His movies are the kinds of movies I want to be in.”

Scott’s life hasn’t been entirely charmed though! Tragedy struck in 2014, and Scott Eastwood’s girlfriend died in a freak car accident due to a faulty airbag.

A heartbroken Scott told People how he felt in the wake of this tragedy “I just want the world to know how special Jewel was and how much she was loved, and how much I loved her.”

Kathryn Eastwood

Date of birth: 02 March 1988

Mother: Jacelyn Reeves

Profession: Actress and screenwriter

Kathryn Eastwood made her Hollywood debut in the movie Jersey Boys, which Clint Eastwood directed. Kathryn has since made a name for herself in the indie-short film scene instead and wrote a segment for the movie Virus of the Dead. Whether she’s close with her father is unknown since she keeps her private life under wraps.

Francesca Eastwood

Date of birth: 07 August 1993

Mother: Frances Fisher

Profession: Reality TV star, actress

Child: Titan Wraith Eastwood

Francesca Eastwood holds her parents as her source of inspiration and advice, even when they’re not around. She told Vanity fair: “What would my parents do?’ is something I always ask myself.” Now, Francesca is working to show the world what she’s made of and make her parents proud!

Morgan Eastwood

Date of birth: 12 December 1996

Mother: Dina Ruiz

Profession: Producer

Appearing for the first time on the Reality TV show Mrs Eastwood & Company, which followed the life of Dina Eastwood and the unusually normal life of Francesca Eastwood and her sibling, Morgan Eastwood. It lasted only one season, but the 22-year-old daughter has recently taken on producing short films like Daddy’s Playground hoping to spread her wings in the film industry like the rest of her family.

The Secret Daughter

Over 30 years ago, an unknown woman named Laurie Murray went to meet Clint after a private investigator pinned her father to be the legendary actor. There Clint Eastwood embraced her as his daughter with open arms and found a kid who loved to golf nearly as much as he did. Today they continue to bond as father and daughter, and Laurie has since then changed her name to Laurie Eastwood.

More Drama

Clint Eastwood wasn’t the greatest man to the women in his life – actress and director Sondra Locke was one of them. After years of living together, Clint came home less and less when he found a new woman to charm, Sondra knew she didn’t want his kids and had two abortions. Clint’s habitual womanising was too much and the two split shortly after.

There Could Be More

Clint Eastwood’s womanising days may be over, but the possibility that there are more children he fathered is still uncertain. Regardless of all the wrong he’s done, his children have all grown to be as hardworking and ambitious as he is. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree as Clint Eastwood’s children have all made their mark in Hollywood. With Clint looking to retire soon, the Eastwood legacy is secure in their hands.

