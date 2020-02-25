RELATED: Kate Middleton’s favourite reality TV show

Who Are The Clermont Twins

The Clermont twins are ambitious fashionistas who set their sights on becoming famous. On their road to fame, the two left their parents' home in Georgia to live with their fashion designer aunt in New York. In an interview with Page Six, the girls shared: “It was our aunt that would bring us to fashion shows at a young age in New York. She made her own clothes, and we were so fascinated by it.”

Twin Personalities

The Clermont Twins are as close as two twins can be! They’re almost always together and share a similar set of personality traits. In an interview with Milk.xyz they said “We know how the other thinks. By nature, we’re very connected.”

These sisters set the standard for twintuition, here’s how to tell them apart.

Shannade - She has a tattoo that runs along her right pelvis and a rose on her left breast.

Shannon - It’s rumoured Shannon has a distinct birthmark, but no one knows where it is.

The Bad Girls Club

The Clermont twins were two of the sassiest girls on the reality TV show The Bad Girls Club. They were notorious for appearing half-naked on the show and are infamous for getting booted from the show for damaging the house. They stayed for only seven episodes, but fans were already hooked on the crazy twins! Their joint Instagram account immediately hit 15,000 followers as soon as they set it up.

Famous Fights

Shannade broke out in a screaming match with housemate Lauren, which escalated from yelling to throwing punches and even pulling hair. Being the top girls made them stand out and quickly develop a following online, but they took it too far on episode 7 and trashed the Bad Girls house and were booted off the show.

One incident involved two unaware girls, the Happerle twins, who were hit with a sack of flour and beaten by fellow castmates until they were black and blue. After calling their father, the two went to the hospital, where they filed a lawsuit on the charges of battery, emotional distress, and they sued Oxygen and won!

Plastic Surgery

After season 14 of The Bad Girls Club, the Clermont Twins vanished from the public eye for a few months and come back with a whole new look. They returned with bleached skin, botox plump lips, and nose jobs, shocking their fans with their transformation.

Before And After

The Clermont twins traded their natural beauty for something distinctly more artificial.

Before:

After:

Explosion On Social Media

After they got a taste of fame on BGC14, the two got a chance to model for Kanye West himself! Kanye’s clothing brand Yeezy entered its 6th season in 2018 and needed Kim Kardashian lookalikes – who better than the Clermont twins! The exposure caused an avalanche of success for them, raking in hundreds of thousands of followers on their joint Instagram account.

Instagram Models

Boasting 1.4 million followers brought a storm of brand deals for the Clermont twins. On their Instagram, they do makeup tutorials and risque modelling pictures. Check out their Instagram right here.

‘Sugar Daddy’ Incident

At the peak of her success, Shannade found herself in a bit of a controversy regarding a fateful night with a real estate broker. After a night of intimacy, drinking, and drugs, she found the real estate broker seemingly passed-out. At this point, she stole his debit card information and went on a shopping spree.

Turns out, the real estate broker was actually dead! In court, they found Shannade Clermont guilty of fraud after spending USD$20,000 of the dead broker’s money and she was sentenced to one year in prison.

What They’re Doing Now

Despite being separated, the two sisters remain united in their goal of stardom and recognition. In an interview with The Post, Shannade spoke about her beauty regimen while in prison “They use masks like oatmeal and avocado, I could try foods and stuff.”

Despite the controversy and jail time, the Clermont twins continue to grow their following on Instagram.

