Acting on one of their election promises, the Labor Party have introduced a new demerit point deduction scheme, which will fast-track the deletion of demerit points.

According to the New South Wales Government, "After 3 years, demerit points will not be counted as active on your licence, and will not accumulate with any new demerit points you earn."

The Labor government's plan, however, will alter this timeline. With the intention to promote 'road-safe behaviour', the initiative will be trialled for 12 months.

According to NSW Premier Chris Minns, 1.7 million drivers are eligible for the trial. Motorists on their full licenses who have not recorded any offences in the year to January 24, 2024, will have one point deducted from their record.

This is expected to take place from mid-April 204, with finalisation estimated at three months.