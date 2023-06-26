New government scheme to fast-track demerit point deductions
The initiative, designed to reward safe drivers, could see the three-year wait be reduced to one.
by
Olga Scorer
New South Wales drivers could soon reap major driving rewards for faultless records.
Acting on one of their election promises, the Labor Party have introduced a new demerit point deduction scheme, which will fast-track the deletion of demerit points.
According to the New South Wales Government, "After 3 years, demerit points will not be counted as active on your licence, and will not accumulate with any new demerit points you earn."
The Labor government's plan, however, will alter this timeline. With the intention to promote 'road-safe behaviour', the initiative will be trialled for 12 months.
According to NSW Premier Chris Minns, 1.7 million drivers are eligible for the trial. Motorists on their full licenses who have not recorded any offences in the year to January 24, 2024, will have one point deducted from their record.
This is expected to take place from mid-April 204, with finalisation estimated at three months.
Safe drivers may very well be officially awarded.
"For a long time in NSW, the focus in relation to demerit points was about revenue raising," Chris Minns said.
“We’re not saying every point will be returned, and we’re certainly not saying that drivers that are chronically racking up points will be able to be eligible to have all their points returned," he added.
Instead, he described it as an "incentive to do the right thing".
Chris Minns described the initiative as "an incentive to do the right thing."
While the trial is still in its early days, the NSW Labor Party are currently focusing on gaining federal support. For the initiative to work, the government will need to make changes to legislation, granting Transport for NSW the power to reimburse demerit points.
