The best City Chic boots to buy in 2024

City Chic

Wide fit Geordie knee boot in black

$74.98 (usually $149.95) at City Chic

Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 41, 43 and 44

Colours: black and chocolate

Materials: faux croc skin materials

These wide-fit knee-high boots are the perfect addition to your cold-weather wardrobe. With a chic faux-croc skin fabrication and a trendy pointed toe, they instantly add style to any outfit. Pair with a flowy skirt or jeans for a look that's both stylish and comfortable.

Key features:

Pointed toe

Block heel

Knee length

Side zip closure

SHOP NOW

City Chic

Wide fit Robbie ankle boots in bone

$64.98 (usually $129.95) at City Chic

Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44

Colours: bone and black

Materials: faux leather fabrication

Want to ooze chic sophistication? These stylish boots, with their faux leather materials and comfy sock boot style, work perfectly with both jeans and skirts. The block heel adds a touch of sophistication, while the square toe keeps things modern.

Key features:

Square toe

Block heel

Faux-leather fabrication

Sock boot style

Ankle boot length

SHOP NOW

City Chic

Wide fit lace up quilted block heel ankle boot in black

$64.98 (usually $129.95) at City Chic

Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 41, 43 and 44

Colours: black and white

Materials: faux leather fabrication



These quilted block heel ankle boots are a cosy and fashionable option for the cooler months, ideal for adding autumn flair to your outfit. Complete the look with a graphic tee and cuffed jeans.

Key features:

Round toe

Quilted tongue

Front lace up and side zip

Small block heel with grip

SHOP NOW

City Chic

Wide fit Impact knee boot in beige

$74.98 (usually $149.95) at City Chic

Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44

Colours: beige and black

Materials: Faux suede fabrication



Compliments are guaranteed with the Impact knee boots! Featuring a classic round toe and wooden block heel, this pair of boots will be your new wardrobe staple. The side zipper makes them easy to get on and off, while the knee length adds timeless style. For a relaxed yet trendy look, pair them with an oversized graphic tee, French-tucked into a denim skirt.

Key features:

Round toe

Wooden block heel

Side zipper

Knee length

SHOP NOW

City Chic

Wide fit Raquel knee boot in mushroom

$74.98 (usually $149.95) at City Chic

Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44

Colours: mushroom and black

Materials: Faux suede fabrication

Made from soft faux suede, these picks have a flattering slouch design and a pointed toe. The block heel creates comfort and stability, while the slouch design gives a relaxed yet effortlessly stylish look. Complete with a simple tee, skinny jeans and a longline cardigan for a trendy and layered ensemble.

Key features:

Pointed toe

Block heel

Slouch design

Knee length

SHOP NOW

City Chic

Wide fit Calista ankle boot in tan

$64.98 (usually $129.95) at City Chic

Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44

Colours: tan and black

Materials: Faux suede fabrication

These ankle boots boast a sharp pointed toe and a trendy wooden block heel, all crafted from luxurious faux suede. The contrasting sole gives a modern touch, while the side zip makes them easy to slip on and off. Pair with a flowy top and dark denim jeans for a look that's both comfortable and undeniably chic.

Key features:

Pointed toe

Front lace up closure

Wooden block heel

Side zip closure

Contrast sole

SHOP NOW

City Chic

Wide fit Mia ankle boot in brown

$69.98 (usually $139.95) at City Chic

Sizes: 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44

Colours: brown and black

Materials: Faux leather fabrication

Upgrade your look with the edgy Mia ankle boots! These wide-fit boots have a round closed toe and a side zip closure for easy wear. The real standout? The chunky sole and overlapping studded ankle strap with a buckle detail for some rock-and-roll flair. Complete the vibe with a black pleated skirt and mini handbag.

Key features:

Round closed toe

Side zip closure

Thick sole

Overlapping studded ankle strap and buckle detail

SHOP NOW

City Chic

Wide fit Sutton ankle boot in black

$64.98 (usually $129.95) at City Chic

Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44

Colour: black

Materials: Faux leather fabrication

These trendsetters ditch the boring with quilted side panels and a cool front lace-up closure. The ankle strap with gleaming silver hardware adds a touch of glam, making them the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. Elevate a laid-back look and wear with a graphic tee.

Key features:

Round toe

Front lace closure

Quilted side panels

Block heel

Side zip closure

Ankle strap detail with silver hardware

SHOP NOW

What should you look for when buying boots for wide feet?

Here are some key features to look for when buying boots for wider feet:

1. Consider the fit

Wide fit designation: Look for boots explicitly labelled as "wide fit" or "wide calf." These boots are designed with extra room in the toe box and calf area to accommodate wider feet and ankles

Stretch materials: Opt for boots made with materials that have some stretch, like certain leathers, synthetic fabrics, or even some knits. This allows the boot to conform to the shape of your foot without feeling restrictive.

Adjustable closures: Features like laces or adjustable straps can help you achieve a customised fit around the ankle or calf.

2. Design

Slouchy styles: Slouchy boots with a looser shaft around the calf can provide more wiggle room and a more comfortable fit.

Round or almond toe: These toe shapes offer more space in the front of the boot compared to pointy toes, which can be constricting for wider feet.

Zipper placement: Look for boots with a side zipper that extends further up the shaft. This makes it easier to get them on and off, especially if you have wider calves.

3. Additional tips

Read online reviews: Reviews from other customers can be helpful in understanding the fit and comfort of specific boot styles.

Consider custom-made boots: If you have significant difficulty finding boots that fit well, consider getting a custom-made pair from a cobbler.

Related articles: