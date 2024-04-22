The best City Chic boots to buy in 2024
Wide fit Geordie knee boot in black
$74.98 (usually $149.95) at City Chic
Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 41, 43 and 44
Colours: black and chocolate
Materials: faux croc skin materials
These wide-fit knee-high boots are the perfect addition to your cold-weather wardrobe. With a chic faux-croc skin fabrication and a trendy pointed toe, they instantly add style to any outfit. Pair with a flowy skirt or jeans for a look that's both stylish and comfortable.
Key features:
- Pointed toe
- Block heel
- Knee length
- Side zip closure
Wide fit Robbie ankle boots in bone
$64.98 (usually $129.95) at City Chic
Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44
Colours: bone and black
Materials: faux leather fabrication
Want to ooze chic sophistication? These stylish boots, with their faux leather materials and comfy sock boot style, work perfectly with both jeans and skirts. The block heel adds a touch of sophistication, while the square toe keeps things modern.
Key features:
- Square toe
- Block heel
- Faux-leather fabrication
- Sock boot style
- Ankle boot length
Wide fit lace up quilted block heel ankle boot in black
$64.98 (usually $129.95) at City Chic
Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 41, 43 and 44
Colours: black and white
Materials: faux leather fabrication
These quilted block heel ankle boots are a cosy and fashionable option for the cooler months, ideal for adding autumn flair to your outfit. Complete the look with a graphic tee and cuffed jeans.
Key features:
- Round toe
- Quilted tongue
- Front lace up and side zip
- Small block heel with grip
Wide fit Impact knee boot in beige
$74.98 (usually $149.95) at City Chic
Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44
Colours: beige and black
Materials: Faux suede fabrication
Compliments are guaranteed with the Impact knee boots! Featuring a classic round toe and wooden block heel, this pair of boots will be your new wardrobe staple. The side zipper makes them easy to get on and off, while the knee length adds timeless style. For a relaxed yet trendy look, pair them with an oversized graphic tee, French-tucked into a denim skirt.
Key features:
- Round toe
- Wooden block heel
- Side zipper
- Knee length
Wide fit Raquel knee boot in mushroom
$74.98 (usually $149.95) at City Chic
Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44
Colours: mushroom and black
Materials: Faux suede fabrication
Made from soft faux suede, these picks have a flattering slouch design and a pointed toe. The block heel creates comfort and stability, while the slouch design gives a relaxed yet effortlessly stylish look. Complete with a simple tee, skinny jeans and a longline cardigan for a trendy and layered ensemble.
Key features:
- Pointed toe
- Block heel
- Slouch design
- Knee length
Wide fit Calista ankle boot in tan
$64.98 (usually $129.95) at City Chic
Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44
Colours: tan and black
Materials: Faux suede fabrication
These ankle boots boast a sharp pointed toe and a trendy wooden block heel, all crafted from luxurious faux suede. The contrasting sole gives a modern touch, while the side zip makes them easy to slip on and off. Pair with a flowy top and dark denim jeans for a look that's both comfortable and undeniably chic.
Key features:
- Pointed toe
- Front lace up closure
- Wooden block heel
- Side zip closure
- Contrast sole
Wide fit Mia ankle boot in brown
$69.98 (usually $139.95) at City Chic
Sizes: 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44
Colours: brown and black
Materials: Faux leather fabrication
Upgrade your look with the edgy Mia ankle boots! These wide-fit boots have a round closed toe and a side zip closure for easy wear. The real standout? The chunky sole and overlapping studded ankle strap with a buckle detail for some rock-and-roll flair. Complete the vibe with a black pleated skirt and mini handbag.
Key features:
- Round closed toe
- Side zip closure
- Thick sole
- Overlapping studded ankle strap and buckle detail
Wide fit Sutton ankle boot in black
$64.98 (usually $129.95) at City Chic
Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44
Colour: black
Materials: Faux leather fabrication
These trendsetters ditch the boring with quilted side panels and a cool front lace-up closure. The ankle strap with gleaming silver hardware adds a touch of glam, making them the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. Elevate a laid-back look and wear with a graphic tee.
Key features:
- Round toe
- Front lace closure
- Quilted side panels
- Block heel
- Side zip closure
- Ankle strap detail with silver hardware
What should you look for when buying boots for wide feet?
Here are some key features to look for when buying boots for wider feet:
1. Consider the fit
Wide fit designation: Look for boots explicitly labelled as "wide fit" or "wide calf." These boots are designed with extra room in the toe box and calf area to accommodate wider feet and ankles
Stretch materials: Opt for boots made with materials that have some stretch, like certain leathers, synthetic fabrics, or even some knits. This allows the boot to conform to the shape of your foot without feeling restrictive.
Adjustable closures: Features like laces or adjustable straps can help you achieve a customised fit around the ankle or calf.
2. Design
Slouchy styles: Slouchy boots with a looser shaft around the calf can provide more wiggle room and a more comfortable fit.
Round or almond toe: These toe shapes offer more space in the front of the boot compared to pointy toes, which can be constricting for wider feet.
Zipper placement: Look for boots with a side zipper that extends further up the shaft. This makes it easier to get them on and off, especially if you have wider calves.
3. Additional tips
Read online reviews: Reviews from other customers can be helpful in understanding the fit and comfort of specific boot styles.
Consider custom-made boots: If you have significant difficulty finding boots that fit well, consider getting a custom-made pair from a cobbler.