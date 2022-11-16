Ruby said it is “definitely considered cheating” and she was “absolutely shocked” at Ciarran’s actions. Instagram

We can confirm he is still in a relationship with his girlfriend Ruby Burciaga who told New Idea that they are working on having ‘complete trust’ in their relationship.

“He told me as much as he could as soon as he could,” Ruby said.

“I could tell from how devastated he was in our Facetime call that something had happened, he just couldn’t stop crying and asked me if I wanted him to come home.”

Ruby said it is “definitely considered cheating” and she was “absolutely shocked” at Ciarran’s actions.

“It's definitely considered cheating. It’s no excuse that he was drunk however I think now its made myself and Ciarran realise that he doesn't handle having alcohol very well.

Ruby tells us that Ciarran has been sober since that night and he is making positive changes.

“[we are] working on our relationship the best we know how. We are in a much better place now. It’s taken quite a few months of healing both individually and together but we are definitely stronger than ever.”

“We are still working on having complete trust in our relationship, it takes time and a lot of patience and commitment but if I didn't feel like we could get to that place again then we probably wouldn’t have stayed together,” Ruby said.

Ciarran Stott and his model girlfriend, Ruby Burciaga, went official with their relationship at the end of 2021.