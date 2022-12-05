Adorning the Christmas table to compliment the meal and carry on the festive spirit is a time long tradition and experimenting with the aesthetic every year is par of the course.

Whether you take inspiration from the local flora and fauna and embrace the Australiana of it all, prefer your neutral colours and stick to organic textures, or maybe you're dreaming of a white Christmas - this is the opportunity to let your creativity shine and the options are endless.

We have rounded up our favourite Christmas decorations on offer at the moment so you can focus on what you'll be serving...

The best Christmas table decorations of 2022

Adairs

Houses festive table runner, $49.99 at Adairs

Heritage

Heritage Florence scalloped edge table runner, $24.97 (usually $49.95) at Myer

The Design Gift Shop

Magic magnetic vases, $99 at Hardtofind

Celebration Crackers

Eucalyptus Christmas crackers, $49.95 at Temple & Webster

Adairs

Botanical Christmas bowl and spreader, $19.99 at Adairs

Joyful Christmas

Faux fruit Christmas centre piece, $44.95 (usually $64.95) at Temple & Webster

LittleOrchardCraft

Wooden stars table confetti, $3.68 at Etsy

Lottie & Liv

Personalised Christmas coaster, $39.99 at Hardtofind

GlowingBranches

Set of two eucalyptus garlands with lights, $115 at Etsy

Georg Jensen

Georg Jensen Christmas collectible, $219 at The Iconic

David Jones

Handmade recycled cotton paper trees, $39.95 at David Jones

TheBestLinen

Set of Christmas linens, $247.41 at Etsy

