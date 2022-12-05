Adorning the Christmas table to compliment the meal and carry on the festive spirit is a time long tradition and experimenting with the aesthetic every year is par of the course.
Whether you take inspiration from the local flora and fauna and embrace the Australiana of it all, prefer your neutral colours and stick to organic textures, or maybe you're dreaming of a white Christmas - this is the opportunity to let your creativity shine and the options are endless.
We have rounded up our favourite Christmas decorations on offer at the moment so you can focus on what you'll be serving...
The best Christmas table decorations of 2022
Houses festive table runner, $49.99 at Adairs
Heritage Florence scalloped edge table runner, $24.97 (usually $49.95) at Myer
Magic magnetic vases, $99 at Hardtofind
Eucalyptus Christmas crackers, $49.95 at Temple & Webster
Botanical Christmas bowl and spreader, $19.99 at Adairs
Faux fruit Christmas centre piece, $44.95 (usually $64.95) at Temple & Webster
Wooden stars table confetti, $3.68 at Etsy
Personalised Christmas coaster, $39.99 at Hardtofind
Set of two eucalyptus garlands with lights, $115 at Etsy
Georg Jensen Christmas collectible, $219 at The Iconic
Handmade recycled cotton paper trees, $39.95 at David Jones
Set of Christmas linens, $247.41 at Etsy
