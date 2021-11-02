We love having an excuse to dress our four-legged friends up in ridiculous costumes, and the Christmas howl-idays are no exception!

Whether it's an ugly Christmas sweater for Fido to match the one gifted to you by your aunt, or an adorable elf outfit for Mittens, a Christmas costume for your beloved pet is a surefire way to bring the Christmas cheer after an undeniably ruff year.

We've rounded up some of the most adorable costumes for your pets that'll have them looking paw-sitively fetching this Christmas!