“Once we decided we were eloping, we hit the ground running,” recalls Christie. “Working with our wedding planner, Kate O’Shea from The Wedding Series Agency, we were able to bring it together last minute without feeling rushed.”

While it was just the two of them attending their ceremony, Christie and Justin, a TV and radio host and producer, ensured their family and friends didn’t miss out by live-streaming the day.

“We still invited everyone to watch virtually, so they could pop a glass of champagne and watch from the comfort of their couch,” says Christie.

But the moment the actress walked down the aisle to Etta James’ ‘At Last!’, the pair could only think of one another.

“I have to admit I cried,” reveals Justin.

Christie, who has officially taken her new husband’s surname, has been married twice before to actor Greg Hatton and also Daniel White – with whom she shares two sons, Hendrix, 6, and Harley, 5. Yet, she reveals that she approached her third wedding with “more life experience and wisdom”.

“I knew I was absolutely doing the right thing,” she says. “I was young the first time, the second time I only got married because we had kids, and I don’t mean to negate those relationships, but this one is what I truly believe and know is the real one.”

Now ensconced in their wedding bliss, the couple are already talking babies!

“I love Christie’s boys like they are my own,” says Justin. “So, that’s probably our next step – grow our little family.”

“Hopefully we have some good news soon,” adds Christie.

