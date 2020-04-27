Ain't nothin' gonna break Christian Wilkins' stride.
The TV personality put some sparkle into his 25th birthday - plus metallic balloons, rainbows, unicorns, cowboy boys - at his dad Richard Wilkins' home.
He joked to Instagram followers on Monday, 'it’s my party and i’ll drink pina coladas and eat cake just w my parents if i want to...'
Sprawling across a dining table, with a fully-stocked bar in the background, Christian was a glimmering birthday babe surrounded by cakes and decorations, while dressed in a cowgirl get-up.
The stars took to the comments section to wish Christian a very happy birthday, starting with Sylvia Jeffreys, who gushed: 'Happy birthday gorgeous man x.'
Jasmine Stefanovic wrote: 'Omg!! Cakes galore,' while Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson added: 'Happy birthday to you beautiful man.'
It's safe to say, Christian is a very loved birthday boy!