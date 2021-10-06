Stand out (but only just enough) at your next little one's formal event. Pexels

First things first, to avoid any confusion, let's clear up one often discussed query:

Is there a difference between a christening and a baptism?

In many religious denominations, the word christening has the same meaning as the term baptism.

However according to comparison site Diffen, even though the words are used interchangeably there is a subtle difference.

Christening strictly refers to the naming ceremony - to christen means to give a name to - whereas baptism is technically one of the seven sacraments of the Catholic Church.

However in terms of what to wear to either of these formal events, you can treat them as one and the same.

Look elegant as ever with these fashion tips. Getty

The christening dress code

In cooler climes, the majority of christenings and baptisms take place during the spring and summer months but church venues can be chilly all year round so it's wise to start your christening outfit planning with a quality jacket.

This goes for both men and women, although after the initial choice of coat things are decidedly easier for male invitees.

Dress code for women

For women, planning the perfect christening outfit can be a whole lot funner than deciding what to wear to a wedding.

Unlike marriages, you don't need to avoid any colours (knock yourself with white, cream and washed out pink).

Who What Wear advise sticking to tailored silhouettes, cute co-ords, monochrome ensembles and of course the all important jacket, pashmina or coat to throw over your shoulders if you're headed to a church.

Floral midi-dresses are a staple for baptism wear, and you can't really go wrong if you want to play it safe with something like this yellow, floral number from The Iconic, which you can shop here for $109.

Black-and-white outfits are equally chic and the classic colour way means you can't really slip up.

This cami midi sundress from ASOS takes simple shades to the next level thanks to the raw edges in black, and you can shop it here for just $44.80.

Or if you're feeling a little more daring why not turn up in something unexpected like head-to-toe red - or a single shade of any colour, for that matter!

Matching two pieces are great for this and there's plenty of colour options on the market at the moment.

This green tailored blazer and self fabric belt pants suit from Boohoo, which you can shop here for $62.50, would make a great fashion forward christening outfit for a spring baptism.

White dresses are perfect for christenings, and we especially love this V-neck lace and crepe mini number from Needle and Thread, and you can shop it here for $118.

Dress code for men

A suit is definitely the most popular choice of christening outfit for men, and there is really no rulebook beyond this unless otherwise stipulated by the parents or host.

The Idle Man advise the aim for men is simply to look "smart", and suggest dressing as you would for a wedding or any other smart casual function.

A grey suit with a crisp striped or white shirt is a timeless classic, and can be paired with a brightly coloured or dark hued tie depending on the time of year.

Ben Sherman is a hugely popular and well established brand with a great choice of suits, including this grey blazer, which you can shop from The Iconic for $369 here.

A checkered suit in navy or charcoal like this on-trend River Island blue check skinny suit jacket is another fashion forward option for christenings, and you can shop it for $180 here.

Looking to have a little festive fun with something quirky for a winter christening?

Try this Bailey slim suit jacket in statement burgundy from Tarocash for $199.99 here.

Summer christenings allow for less formal attire and enables you to experiment with colour and lighter fabrics.

Pale-toned grey and stoney beiges work well for summer christenings.

Something like this slim fit check suit ensemble from ASOS would work well, and you can shop it here for $210.

Christening accessories for men

Men should keep christening accessories to a minimum, with the same rule applying to shoes.

While it's appropriate to dress up, baptisms are not intended to encourage a garish display of wealth so stick to muted footwear tones like black, brown or navy.

In the winter, avoid easily scuffed and muddied materials like suede.

These black brogues from Double Oak Mills are a bargain at just $99.99 and would do the job nicely for a variety of formal occasions.