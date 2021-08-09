Chrissie has lost 90kg. Media Mode

Melbourne’s harrowing 112-day lockdown last year is said to have inspired the mum of three’s sobriety.

“I’ve never done anything about it, until now. Learning how to meditate kicked it off for me and I realised after the first 10-minute block that it was the first time in ages I’d stopped and slowed down, with my own wellbeing top of mind,” Chrissie explained on Instagram, before telling fans she aims to walk between 20 minutes and an hour, for as long as she can.

“I really like that the two biggest changes Chrissie made was giving up alcohol and taking that first step into a regular exercise routine,” Stephanie tells New Idea. “She must feel like a completely new person and, like it or not, cutting out drinking is the number-one rule for losing weight.”

And for Chrissie, pacing her weight loss and introducing an approachable exercise routine has worked perfectly.

Hollywood nutritionist Stephanie Smith, who has not worked with Chrissie, tells New Idea it appears the star has shifted a further 15kg – which means she’s possibly lost an impressive 90kg in total! Getty Images

“I don’t put any pressure on myself, but I walk somewhere most days – sometimes for 20 minutes, sometimes for an hour, sometimes three little walks, sometimes none!” she told her fans.

Later this year, Chrissie is set to return to the world of reality TV as a contestant on the upcoming season of Celebrity MasterChef. One close insider says Chrissie is a changed woman – both inside and out.

“Previously, the idea of cooking and eating in front of Australia was her nightmare. But her new relationship with food and health is set to take centrestage,” explains a network source.

“Chrissie had a blast filming the show – fans will love having her back on their TV screens!”

