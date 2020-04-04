Chris Hemsworth is mourning the loss of his dear friend Andrew Jack. Instagram

Jack worked as Hemworth's dialect coach on many blockbusters, including Men in Black: International.

He passed away in London while his wife Gabrielle Rogers remained in quarantine in Australia.

Gabrielle took to Instagram on Monday to discuss the devastating news.

"I lost a dear friend this week to Coronavirus. Andrew Jack was a wonderful, kind, beautiful soul and I and many others will miss him greatly," Hemsworth wrote on Friday. Instagram

"It breaks my heart to let you know we lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus when admitted to hospital less than 48 hours ago in suburban London."

She added: 'He died today. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his children, step children, grandchildren, brother, friends, and I were all "with" him. Take care out there, lovers x'.

Chris Hemsworth. Instagram

The UK has recorded 2,900 deaths from COVID-19, with 563 people dying from the disease overnight on Thursday.

Jack's representative Jill McCullough told TMZ that social distancing rules placed doubt on a full funeral.