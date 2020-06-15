Successful actor, part-time superhero and home-grown hottie, Chris Hemsworth has now proven he’s also a master at playground small talk. MEDIA MODE

At one point, the pair were even mirroring each other’s body language by both crossing their arms. This isn’t a defensive pose, according to body language experts, but rather suggests the pair are comfortable in each other’s company.

But being the hottest dad on the Byron Bay parent scene is probably not a role Chris finds easy.

At one point, the poor guy looked more than a bit self-conscious at the attention he was attracting, even posing a little awkwardly when fans asked for a selfie.

Last week, the Byron Bay dad of three was spotted chatting in the park with a female friend who had more than a passing resemblance to his beautiful wife, Elsa Pataky. MEDIA MODE

The 36-year-old actor and his family are frequently spotted around the ocean-side town, relaxing at the beach or enjoying his favourite pastime of surfing.

Earlier this year, he talked about why he and Elsa decided to leave their Hollywood base and set up home back in Chris’ native Australia six years ago.

“You’re a little bit too much in the eye of the storm when you’re living in Hollywood,” he told GQ magazine.

Chris and his family are frequently spotted around the ocean-side town, relaxing at the beach or enjoying his favourite pastime of surfing. MEDIA MODE

“Living in Australia, it’s also easier to detach myself from work – and you get a bit more leeway to let a few emails and phone calls slide on by.”

The Thor superstar also explained how being in the relaxed NSW town meant no longer only hanging out with people in the movie business.

“There’s not a single person there that I interact with … that are really in the industry,” he said.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!