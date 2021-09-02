Craig, Liam, Leonie and Liam attend the premier for The Dressmaker in 2015. Getty

The pair were born parents Craig and Leonie in Melbourne, Victoria with their eldest brother Luke arriving in 1980, Chris in 1983 and finally Liam in 1990.

Leonie was an English teacher and Craig a counsellor working in child protection services.

A few years after having Liam, the couple relocated to the Northern Territory to work on a cattle farm.

"It was four-and-a-half hours from the nearest town," Chris told the Telegraph.

Craig and Leonie regularly accompany their famous sons to red carpet events. Getty

"My parents ran the community centre which doubled as a post office and grocery store. It was in the middle of nowhere.

"There were crocodiles and buffalo. I went to a school that was made up of 60 [Aboriginal] kids between the ages of five and 17, all mashed into two classrooms."

The family later relocated again to Phillip Island in Victoria.

It wasn't always easily wrangling three boys.

Craig sent Aussie women into a frenzy in 2016 when he was spotted going for a surf with Chris in Byron Bay.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2016, Luke jokingly called their home "the Hemsworth house of horrors" – and for good reason!

Liam revealed to Conan O'Brian the fighting got so bad between them at one point he threw a knife at Chris' head.

"I feel like that's when you really get to know each other, when you give someone a good punch in the face," he said.

"It's one way of expressing love. That was how we did it in our house – 'Hey, man, good to see you, here's a punch in the face for you."

"I threw a knife – I don't know why my grandpa thought it was a good idea to give little kids a proper throwing knife, but he gave it to us… I threw it at [Chris'] head when I was about eight-years-old and the handle hit him in the head.

"It was just a warning. Like if you mess with me, I'll throw a knife at your head."

In 2016, Liam and Chris were joined by their dad at the MCG to celebrate the Western Bulldogs' first premiership since 1954. Instagram

While things got heated between brothers there's certainly no love lost for parents Leonie and Craig, both regularly appearing in all three brother's snaps.

While Leonie stunned fans with her youthful looks as she celebrated her 60th birthday last November, the resemblance to dad Craig hasn't gone unnoticed.

Fans were doing a double take when Liam shared a throwback to his parents' wedding day – Craig looking identical to Liam, albeit a little more rugged.

Craig sent Aussie women into a frenzy again in 2016 when he was spotted going for a surf with Chris in Byron Bay.

The 66-year-old looked equally as buff as his heartthrob son, showing off his toned pecks and six-pack.

Craig and Leonie regularly accompany their famous sons to red carpet events, including the San Sebastian Film Festival, the Thor: Ragnarok screening and the premier for Liam's 2015 movie The Dressmaker.

In 2018, Liam shared a photo of himself with Craig and Leonie as they went hiking in Hollywood. Instagram

While Liam was dating Miley Cyrus in 2018, the 31-year-old documented his parents' visit to his home in Los Angeles.

The Hunger Games star shared a photo of himself with Craig and Leonie as they went hiking in Hollywood.

Craig is seen with Chris and Luke in the mid-80s. Instagram

"Climbed a mountain with the oldies this morning and came across a rattlesnake after telling my brother there were no rattlesnakes in this area! Ha!" Liam captioned the photo with his parents.

Liam's social media followers had a lot to say about the genetically-blessed family.

"If that's your dad, he's ripped!" one fan wrote, while another added: "Father Hemsworth is FIT".