Hearing double: This Sydney bartender sounds exactly like Chris Hemsworth. TikTok

Introducing the video posted to his Tik Tok account, Frenchy explains: “So I’m at a bar in Sydney now and I swear to f**king God Chris Hemsworth is here. I’m going to interview him…”

The comedian appraoches the bar to grill “Chris”.

“Chris! Chris! What are you doing in Sydney, bro?” he asks.

The good-natured bartender amusingly replies, “Ah, you know! Tough times, no movies getting made – got to find a job somewhere!”

Aussie comedian Frenchy made the shock discovery and quickly went about grilling the bartender about Thor. TikTok

Frenchy continues to throw questions at the deep-voiced bar employee, asking what it was like to film the Thor movies, which the Aussie actor is most famous for.

“Umm, it was interesting. You know, being the God of Thunder and all,” the bartender says.

But it was the bartender’s reading of one of Thor’s iconic quotes from the movies that really impressed the comedian and his friends.

“You should know that when you betray me, I will kill you!” the bartender reads in a near-identical manner to Chris Hemsworth himself, causing Frenchy and friends to lose their composure, cheering and yelling before the short clip ended.

Chris Hemsworth pictured with his wife Elsa Pataky. Instagram

It’s unknown whether Chris has seen the clip or ever passed through the Potts Point Hotel, where the bartender works.

Based in Byron Bay, NSW, the former Home and Away actor has been keeping busy holidaying in Lord Howe Island with wife Elsa Pataky and their family and friends recently.

Earlier this week, it was announced he would star in the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa.