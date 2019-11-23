Bec Judd at Juddchella Instagram

Also in attendace was AFL WAG Olivia Anderson, who is married to Ardmona Cats coach Shane Crawford, stylist Lana Wilkinson, TV host Lauren Phillips, Kylie Brown, Francesca Hopfner, Chris Kontos, Jessie Murphy, Emilee McKay, Nicole Slate and Bec's Kate Twigley.

The OTT event included a glitter station, a tarot card reader and a private DJ.

Earlier this year, Bec announced she would be throwing the housewarming party for her new $7.3 million mansion.

"It's got a name, Juddchella. It'll be at the end of the year and I'm trying to work out how we get a ferris wheel in the backyard," the socialite told KIIS FM in July.

The couple - who share four children - purchased the Spanish Colonial home earlier this year.

In an interview with KIIS 101.1's Jase and PJ, Bec spoke about the Judd's home renovation project and revealed her shock and disappointment that her Range Rover was too big to fit in the garage of her dream home.

(We're trying to feel sorry for you Bec, we really are!)

The 36-year-old TV presenter said she "couldn't even get the nose in" when she tried to drive the luxury vehicle into her $7.3 million Brighton home, due to a "huge column" in the centre of the roller doors.

Bec and husband Chris are looking at a hefty $50,000 to fix the garage issue which Bec deemed "a major snag".