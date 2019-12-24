-
Home
-
Celebrity
Chris and Liam Hemsworth go shirtless for family Christmas video
This is adorable to watch.
The Hemsworth brothers have given us a glimpse into how they celebrate Christmas.
Chris has taken to Instagram to post a video of his family at the skate ramp located in the backyard of his new family mansion in Byron Bay.
SEE IT: Chris and Liam Hemsworth go shirtless for family Christmas video
In the clip, a shirtless Liam can be seen introducing his brother a "Big Dog".
“Just down here at the inaugural Hemsy X Games,” a smiling Liam said. ‘We’ve got the Big Dog.”
The older Hemsworth is then seen taking a tumble on the ramp, to which his Hunger Games sibling laughs on.
“Got the helmet on,” a shirtless Chris replied.
Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky has offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s recently moved into $20million mansion in Byron Bay.
Instagram
Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky recently offered fans a glimpse of their new mega mansion in Byron Bay.
The 43-year-old Spanish actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her children, daughter India Rose, seven, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, five, decorating the Christmas tree.
While decorating their Christmas tree on Wednesday, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to share footage of the massive fir, which also provides a cheeky look at their luxe dwelling.
Instagram
Chris and Elsa moved into their recently renovated $20 million mansion last month.
Instagram
Chris and Elsa moved into their recently renovated $20 million mansion last month, and recent reports claim the Hollywood couple have already received complaints.