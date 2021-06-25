McDonald's has rolled out new 'Choc Slam' McFlurries. TikTok

In the video, the new McFlurry flavour is called 'Choc Slam', and can be ordered via the MyMacca's app.

"It is basically a Tim Tam McFlurry but they are calling it 'Choc Slam' in their system! Chocolate biscuits crumbs and caramel swirl sauce," he said.

The limited-edition flavour features the classic soft-serve ice cream, complete with caramel swirls and chocolate biscuit crumbs.

The new flavour is only available at select locations. TikTok

The TikTok user pointed out that the 'Choc Slam' McFlurry flavour is only available at selected stores across New South Wales.

So far, it can be found at Kingsford, Mount Colah, Wyong and Fairy Meadow stores.

It's unclear which other stores around Australia are offering the Choc Slam McFlurry or whether it will be available at all restaurants at this point in time.

The new ice cream flavour comes at a price of $4. TikTok

The video quickly gained attention from those eager to try, with some commenting that they'll be headed to grab one right away.

"Let's go," one user wrote, tagging a friend.

"Oh my god," added another.

It comes after McDonald's recently dropped its Big Mac burger prices down to just 50 cents, in celebration of the restaurant turning 50 in Australia.