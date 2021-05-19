Mat and Chloe announced the news that Mat's eldest daughter has given birth. Instagram

In the clip Mat can be seen wiping away tears of joy as he sees the photos of his grandchild for the first time.

He then took to Instagram to post a photo of Skyla holding her baby, who she named Ryda, and wrote: "Welcome to the world, my first grand child, Ryda. So proud of you @skylarogerss and @tappayden."

"Looking forward to holding our little man. Love you all and see you soon," he said.

"Welcome to the world, my first grand child, Ryda." Instagram

New grandma Chloe also shared the exciting news, uploading the same photo and writing: "Officially a Grandma woohoo!"

"Congratulations @skylarogerss and @tappayden can’t wait to meet little @rydatapp soon!!" she added.

The pair couldn't be more excited to become young grandparents, with Chloe just 44-years-old and Mat 45.

Mat is a proud father of four. Instagram

Mat is the father of four kids, with his eldest Jack, 23, and Skyla, 20, from his first marriage, and his youngest Max, 13, and Phoenix, 12, whom he shares with Chloe.

In a previous chat with New Idea, Mat revealed just how important his family is to him, and that it was his youngest son Max, who was diagnosed with autism when he was just two-years-old, that changed his whole family for the better.

“It humbled me. It made me understand what the world’s really about. It’s about other people and helping other people.

“It’s changed me. Forever,” he said.