Chloe posted a snap of herself at an empty hotel on Monday. Instagram

Chloe is currently waiting out a 14 day quaratine perios after she returned the the US after her stint on DWTS.

She's self-isolating before she can embrace her 71-year-old mother, Olivia Newton John, who suffers from breast cancer.

Chloe can't wait to be reunited with her mum, Olivia Newton Joh, after her quarantine period comes to an end. Channel 9

Sharing her thoughts to Instagram at the weekend, Chloe wrote: "So glad to be safely home. I wish i could hug you mama- 2 more weeks to go."

Chloe and her dance partner Gustavo Viglio took their last twirl on the dancefloor together when they bowed out of DWTS last week.

Chloe accepted the news graciously, and said the experience has "helped her so much and made me a stronger person".

"I have many more things I can do now because of this show," she added.