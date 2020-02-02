Chloe recently opened up about how dancing with her dance partner Gustavo Vigliohas has become cathartic.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to confess that things got rather emotional with her dance partner recently.

"I cried today. But Gustavo and the show is helping me conquer inner demons I have fought for years. Even if it's not perfect. It's beautiful."

She continued: "I love to move my body. It is therapy for me. I tend to reside in my body's intelligence rather than my minds,"

Chloe recently admitted to fans that she found her training for the show a huge challenge. Instagram

"The inner body is where intuition dwells. Where spirit and heart meet. Where anger and pain can be channelled out with the right teacher,"



"The mind can only dwell on anger and feed on pain. Use your body as your sacred instrument. You are not you emotions. They happen to you."

The full lineup for the 2020 season has now been confirmed and include Beau Ryan, Dami Im, Angie Kent, Claudia Karvan, Travis Cloke, Ed Kavalee, Dean Wells, Christian Wilkins and Celia Pacquola.

You can catch Dancing With The Stars from February 9.