"At this very point in time last year it just felt like I would never be able to make the finish line."

During that time, Chezzi wrote herself a note in her calendar scheduled for a year later, in an effort to try and keep her "spirits up somewhat".

"Tonight, that note popped up in my calendar and it reminded me.. I had survived," the 41-year-old penned.

"It has been a whole year since that day when I thought I couldn’t go on… and my beautiful baby is here in my arms… and she was so worth every single minute."

Chezzi shares three daughters with husband Grant.

The note that Chezzi wrote to herself read: "You are feeling terrible right now. You don't think you can go on but you will... and this alert will pop up in a year's time and you'll have your gorgeous baby in your arms and all that pain will be a distant memory. You can do this."

The inspiring and heartwarming message reads true, because despite the struggles she faced, Chezzi is now a mother to three beautiful girls, and shared a photo of her alongside her youngest daughter Sunday to share how far she's come.

"It’s funny how much can change in a year.. I am so glad I put that note in my calendar because it’s certainly reminded me of how very lucky I am.. and how much I want to share this little tip that helped me so it could hopefully help someone else," she said.

"It's funny how much can change in a year.."

It comes after Chezzi recently spoke about enduring three private miscarriages, as well as surviving postnatal anxiety after having three kids, and that she had suffered from 14 bouts of mastitis over three breastfeeding journeys.

She went on to share that she has experienced "tremendous lows", including post traumatic stress disorder, flashbacks, and witnessing "too many" deceased bodies.

"You won’t ever know what someone else has been through, so why would you ever feel you know what someone should look like? Compared to whom? We are all different. We are each special," she said.