Method

1. Toss beef with marinade in a large bowl.

2. Heat an oiled, large, non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add beef in 2 batches. Cook for about 3 minutes on each side, or until browned. Transfer to a removable bowl of a 5 to 6-litre capacity slow cooker. Stir in tomatoes. Cover with lid.

3. Cook on Low for 4 hours, or until beef is tender. Using tongs, remove beef from cooker. Shred into thin strands. Return to cooker. Stir to coat.

4. Sprinkle 2 tblsps cheese on the inside of each taco shell. Place on a large oven tray lined with baking paper.

5. Cook in a moderately hot oven (190C) for about 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted and tacos are light golden.

6. Serve taco shells with avocado, beef, chopped tomato and fresh coriander leaves (optional).

TIP: We used McCormick Grill Mates Chipotle & Roasted Garlic Dry Marinade. It can be swapped with any dry chipotle seasoning or taco spice mix. Freeze leftover beef mixture for up to two months. Thaw and reheat.