Lingerie first became popular in the 1800s and was a sign of social status only affordable to a few.

It was designed by couturiers, hand-sewn using the fabric of your choice, and then your camisoles, corsets, petticoats, and peignoirs were delivered to your doorstep in a matter of weeks to months depending on the wait-list.

Nowadays with the click of a button we can order something for delivery the same or next day.

While lingerie was a sign of social status before, it does not necessarily mean that the cheap intimates we wear today are of lesser quality.

In fact, with the introduction of artificial fibres and artificial silks such as rayon in the 1920s, this pretty much revolutionised the way our intimates were being created. All of them are now marketed to be made out of luxury fabrics.

So, no matter where you get your affordable lingerie online remember that every item is considered a luxury piece.

So where should you go to buy the best lingerie for your body type at a reasonable price?

Where to shop for affordable lingerie

Kat The Label

Kat The Label’s intricate, lacy lingerie and intimate pieces, from bralettes to bodysuits, look and feel so luxurious it's almost hard to believe they're so well-priced. You can shop a range of sets, separates and sleepwear for all body shapes and sizes.

Lingerie sizes: XS to 2XL

Price range: $19 to $140

SHOP NOW

Boohoo

Boohoo has been around since 2006 and they are hugely popular. They have clothing, accessories, and shoes for both men and women, and they always have something new in store. They drop over a hundred stylish new pieces every day on their website so they never miss what's trending.

Lingerie sizes: 26 to 36D

Price range: $13 to $36

SHOP NOW

Boohoo

Bras N Things

With 172 stores across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, Bras N Things seem to have female bodies all figured out. They stock a wide range of styles for everybody whether you are after something sexy, comfortable or playful. They promise to provide the perfect fit when you get measured in their stores and they also offer a lot of discount lingerie like 50% off your second item or 4 knickers for $24.

Lingerie sizes: Carries 8A to 22G/ XS to XXL.

Price range: $5 to $149

SHOP NOW

Bras N Tings

ASOS

Straight out of London, ASOS brings us the freshest clothing, shoes, and accessories. They also carry a wide selection of styles for different body shapes through their lines ASOS Curve, Tall, Petite and Maternity.

Lingerie sizes: AU 4 to AU 30

Price range: $5 to $130

SHOP NOW

Cotton On

Cotton On is committed to creating positive change in the world through ethical sourcing and their designs are well designed to be practical, supportive, and comfortable at a really reasonable price point.

Lingerie sizes: XS to XL

Price range: $5 to $24.95

SHOP NOW

Cotton on

Kayser Lingerie



Kayser Lingerie has various collections depending on your mood. They have the Curve It Up collection for fuller figures, the Brazilian for those feeling festive, and the After Dark when you need to wear seductive lingerie.