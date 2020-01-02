The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall laughing while being photographed holding two koalas during their 2012 visit to Australia. Getty

“Wishing all our followers a very Happy New Year!” Charles and Camilla added.

Among the many moments featured in the compilation video was an image of Charles celebrating his 70th birthday alongside Camilla, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate, and their three children in 2018.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles welcomed in the New Year by posting a heartwarming message to their followers on their social media. Getty

A snap from 2013 shows the royal couple visiting the BBC’s Doctor Who set, while another pic shows Camilla visiting platform nine and three quarters at King's Cross Station.

A follow-up pic shows Charles and Camilla joining the Queen, Prince Philip, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace.

Royal fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the video and wish Charles and Camilla a Happy New Year.

“Love this recap. Happy new year to the adorable couple!” one person wrote.

Another person stated: “Thank you for your joy and work in the last decade, looking forward to new exciting projects in the future! Happy New Year and Decade Your Royal Highnesses!”

A third person added: “When the time comes, what a wonderful king and queen they will be.”