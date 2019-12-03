Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum announced that he was planning to make a major announcement in Melbourne this week. Getty

“The movies did so amazingly here, we knew we had to figure out how to raise our game to do something this audience would love,” Tatum said.

“It took a few years for it to all come together but, man, did it come together. We have something planned for Australia that is going to blow your minds.”

Magic Mike Live has already wowed crowds in London and Las Vegas, and in addition to Melbourne, the stripper spectacular will visit Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Channing delighted fans when he revealed he is bringing his Magic Mike Live show to Australia in May, 2020. Getty

Channing, who rose to fame playing Tyler in the 2006 American romantic dance film Step Up, serves as the show’s curator, producer and co-director.

The 39-year-old said fans can expect the performance, which will feature 20 cast members, to be equal parts “empowering and exhilarating” and an “evening of sultry entertainment.”

According to the official announcement notes, the adults only show promises to be an immersive experience for those who attend.

“Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a thrilling 360-degree live dance and acrobatic spectacular based on the hit movies,” the website states.

“It will play in a luxurious custom-made venue - The Arcadia - built especially for Australian audiences.”

Magic Mike Live kicks off in Melbourne on May 26. Ticket prices start at $75 and are available from Ticketmaster or on 1300 795 267.