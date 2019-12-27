Getty

It's worth noting, however, that Raya is not quite the same as the well-known (and widely used) Tinder... in fact, it's a super-exclusive, invite-only dating app that's pretty much the domain of the rich and famous.

E!'s source says that the high-profile dating app isn't the Magic Mike Live mastermind's only option when it comes to his search for love, though!

"He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street," the insider explained.

"A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining."

News of the dancer-turned-actor's re-entry to the dating scene comes around a week after it was confirmed that he had split from his girlfriend of one year, singer Jessie J.

People magazine reported that the Magic Mike actor and the pop sensation amicably split in November after more than a year together .

"There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” a source told the outlet of their breakup.

Another insider claims the couple was struggling to make their long-distance romance work, with Jessie spending most of her time in London focusing on her new album.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align," the insider told People.

"They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with [his six-year-old daughter] Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friends though.”