As I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 kicked off tonight, the hosts revealed a very special pledge Channel 10 has made.
WATCH: A koala is rescued from the bushfires.
Before taking viewers into the jungle to meet this year's celebrity contestants, Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris acknowledged that, while they make the reality show in South Africa, the people back home are doing it incredibly tough thanks to the terrible bushfires wreaking havoc on the nation.
"We might be here in SouthAfrica but we're with every singleone of you in spirit. We know how tough you'redoing it at the moment," Chris began.
Channel Ten
"Our lovegoes out to you all and huge respectto those heroes who are bravelyputting their lives on the line tofight those fires and help those inneed," Julia continued.
"And the millions of animalsthat have been affected by what'sgoing on," added vet Dr Chris.
As anyone who knows the show will already know, the famous contestants aren't playing to win for themselves, but for charities that are close to their hearts – and this is where the show's network has stepped in to up the ante as the horrific fires rage on in Australia.
Channel Ten
"Each celebrity is playingfor a charity they're passionateabout and making donations tocharities supported by thoseaffected by the currents bushfires," explained Julia.
"All the proceeds raised in supportof the challenges will be matcheddollar for dollar by Ten and donatedto bushfire causes," Chris revealed.
The generous gesture comes after local and international celebs alike have made headlines for donating and raising fund to help the relief efforts.