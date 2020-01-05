Channel Ten

"Our love goes out to you all and huge respect to those heroes who are bravely putting their lives on the line to fight those fires and help those in need," Julia continued.

"And the millions of animals that have been affected by what's going on," added vet Dr Chris.

As anyone who knows the show will already know, the famous contestants aren't playing to win for themselves, but for charities that are close to their hearts – and this is where the show's network has stepped in to up the ante as the horrific fires rage on in Australia.

"Each celebrity is playing for a charity they're passionate about and making donations to charities supported by those affected by the currents bushfires," explained Julia.

"All the proceeds raised in support of the challenges will be matched dollar for dollar by Ten and donated to bushfire causes," Chris revealed.

The generous gesture comes after local and international celebs alike have made headlines for donating and raising fund to help the relief efforts.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the Rural Fire Service, as has American singer Pink.

And Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised an absolutely unbelievable amount of money via a Facebook donate page, reaching an incredible $26.7 million in a matter of days – and that figure is still rising.