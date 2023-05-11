The Federal Government is imploring GPs across the country to offer bulk billing at their practices, tripling the incentive paid to doctors who bulk bill certain patients in an effort to provide greater access to healthcare for our nation's most vulnerable.

Pensioners, Commonwealth concession card holders, and certain individuals under the age of 16 will benefit most from the change and will now (hopefully) be able to access consultations with their local GP for free, instead of paying an out-of-pocket expense that averages at $41 nationwide.

