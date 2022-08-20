The TV star first revealed she was pregnant earlier this year on Instagram by posting a photo of herself holding a Doctor Who onesie over her growing bump, followed by a snap of the sonogram.

“Whoever had ‘Celia gets pregnant’ on their Unprecedented Events bingo card, you can cross it off now. Wild. I’m very happy, and yes I miss wine,” she quipped in the caption.

“Also please consider this my official audition to be the next Doctor Who as I currently have two hearts.”

Proud dad Dara was not far behind in the announcement, as he shared Celia’s post on his Instagram Stories and gushed: “2022 is going to be all sorts of amazing.”

While Celia and Dara have kept a relatively low profile when it comes to their relationship, we can expect the new parents to continue sharing exciting new family milestones.

Dara, who moved to Sydney in 2016, is a full-time photographer for bands and musicians and has worked with talents such as Ed Sheeran, U2, Hozier, and Kodaline.

While his Instagram posts are reserved for his photography work, Dara did share a sweet snap of himself with Celia out in Melbourne in November last year.

“2 weeks of Melbourne adventures incoming!” he penned.

Celia also often credits her photos to her Irish partner, who is more than happy to capture the fun memories behind the lens.

