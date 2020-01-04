"My family lost everything, they are trapped, the worst is about to come," wrote one user on Facebook. "We have felt like nobody could see or hear our cries for help. You are bloody phenomenal!!"



Another Facebook user, added: "Celeste and Api, I do so admire the tenacity and passion that you are bringing to this and rallying people to care ... something that is severely lacking from our government."

Celeste has lead the Facebook fundraiser campaign which has raised more than $4 million for volunteer firefighters. Facebook

On Saturday, Barber took to social media to say thanks to all who have helped.



"This is out of control! You are all out of control," she wrote. "My love and appreciation for you all is out of control. Unfortunately today the fires are due to get even more out of control."

A state of emergency has been declared for NSW, meanwhile Victoria is in a state of disaster.



Temperatures in both states are set to soar beyond 40-degrees, and NSW’s south is set to experience strong winds.