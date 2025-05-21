Patti Newton undergoes major surgery, says she is “fine”

Patti Newton has revealed that she has undergone a full hip replacement in a post shared to her personal social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram on May 21st, the 80-year-old shared a photo of herself in her hospital bed, cuddling up to her grandson Alby.

“Had a full hip replacement and feeling fine. Thank you to all at Epworth Hospital and my wonderful surgeon,” she captioned the photo.

“I’ll be chasing Alby around again in no time, 🏃‍♂️‍➡️🏃🏼‍♀️” she continued.

Thankfully, Patti says she is “feeling fine” post-surgery. (Credit: Instagram)

While fans are no doubt relieved that the star is recovering well, her surprise health update is still a cause of concern for many, given the severity of such a surgery.

According to Health Direct, a total hip replacement takes up to 12 months to feel the benefits of fully.

Patti is expected to be able to resume light activities after around six weeks and, at the three-month mark, be able to resume most of her normal day-to-day activities.

Recovery will involve ongoing rehabilitation including physiotherapy and occupational therapy, to strengthen her new joint and improve her flexibility.

The mother-of-two will also benefit from reduced pain, improved mobility, and an improved quality of life thanks to her brand new hip.

Bert and Patti Newton were married for almost 50 years. (Credit: Getty)

This isn’t the first major health update Patti has shared in 2025 after she temporarily pulled out of several performances in Sydney for Grease: The Musical in January after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The actor also missed a run of shows of the musical in Melbourne in December 2023, also due to COVID-19.

After a lengthy absence, Patti returned to her show business career as a way to cope with the loss of her beloved husband of 47 years, Bert Newton, who sadly passed away in October 2021 at the age of 83.

Shortly after his death, she toured Australia with a stage production of Mary Poppins, before joining the cast of Grease as Miss Lynch.

Read more about Patti’s life after Bert in our exclusive chat with the star here.