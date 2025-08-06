Shocking scenes as Aussie star gets loaded into an ambulance for upcoming show

One of our biggest Aussie exports has been spotted filming dramatic scenes in the heart of New York.

Naomi Watts was seen being loaded into an ambulance in Central Park, as part of her role in American Love Story.

Find out more about her role and what to expect below.

Paul Kelly and Naomi Watts have been filming American Love Story in New York. (Credit: Getty)

What is American Love Story about?

The series will follow the JFK Jnr.’s relationship timeline with Carolyn Bessette.

Set to be an anthology series, the show will begin with their courtship, then go into the pressures of the tabloids on their relationship, and the tragic plane crash in 1999, which claimed their lives.

“What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel-gaze of tabloid media,” the release for the show read.

“The pressures of their careers and rumoured family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts.”

American Love Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Simpson, Nina Jacobson, D.V. DiVencentis and Connor Hines.

The titular characters are being portrayed by Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly.

Naomi Watts was filming a dramatic ambulance scene for American Love Story. (Credit: Getty)

Who does Naomi Watts play in American Love Story?

Naomi is playing the former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, and looks unrecognisable as a brunette.

She was initially spotted in character in July in Central Park. Then, on August 4, she was photographed filming a scene with co-star Grace Summer, where she was on an ambulance stretcher.

The Aussie actress was then photographed filming a scene outside the Russian Tea Room restaurant in Midtown.

Naomi Watts looks unrecognisable as Jackie Kennedy. (Credit: Getty)

When is American Love Story coming out?

On Instagram, Ryan Murphy confirmed that the show is due to be released in February 2026, specifically the week of Valentine’s Day.

No streaming service has been confirmed for its Aussie release, but we are guessing it will be available to stream on Disney +.

