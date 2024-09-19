Beloved Aussie singer announces she is pregnant

Jessica Mauboy is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Themeli ‘Them’ Magripili.

According to an insider source, the couple shared their exciting news with family, close friends, and colleagues this past week.

It is understood that the 35-year-old is around five months pregnant and due to give birth at the beginning of 2025.

Parents to be! (Credit: Instagram)

While Jess has not publicly confirmed her pregnancy, recent images of the Eurovision star do indicate that the Been Waiting singer is preparing for motherhood.

Over the weekend, the star performed at a fundraiser for the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Children’s Cancer Institute.

It was at this event, donned in oversized black trousers and a glittery jacket, that her baby bump was clearly pictured for the first time.

“I don’t know what I’d do without these two,” Jess captioned this photo of her with her then fiancé Themeli and their pup Leo. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations when New Idea initially reported on the news.

“Yay, that’s so exciting,” penned one.

Another chimed in describing the news as “lovely” with countless others offering their heartfelt congratulations.

After meeting as teenagers in a Northern Territory nightclub, Jess and her Greek beau became engaged in 2019.

They went on to tie the knot in front of 300 of their nearest and dearest in July 2022 in Darwin at the Mindil Beach Casino.

Jess first met Them when she was 18 in a Darwin nightclub. (Credit: Instagram)

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the parents-to-be. They had a long-distance relationship, with them living in Darwin, and Jess residing in Sydney for her music career.

In early 2024, the former The Voice coach admitted that it was during this time that their relationship almost came to an end.

“We were eight years in a long-distance relationship and we felt really apart, we weren’t doing things together, we weren’t creating a future.”

“Finally we worked out how to salvage our relationship and made the move together and eight more years later, we’re living this beautiful life together in Sydney,” she shared with The Daily Telegraph at the time.

And now, Jess and Them are embarking on a beautiful new chapter of their lives together as they start a family.

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today.