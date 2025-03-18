Hugh Jackman to reunite with ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are finally getting back to being the friendly exes they always vowed to be!

After months of tension – reportedly due to Hugh going public with his new flame, Sutton Foster – New Idea can reveal plans are being made for the former couple to reunite in New York City for the sake of their kids Oscar and Ava.

“Deb is ready to get on with things,” reveals a well-placed source.

“They all live in New York and there will be holidays, birthdays, kids activities, and, heaven forbid, some tough times. It’s going to be much more fun, and easier, if they’re all getting along.”

“Oscar’s 25th birthday is coming up in May and Deb and Hugh plan on being the perfect co-parents for it. These moments with the kids are too meaningful to miss and after 30 years of life together, it’s hard for them to stay in conflict for long. They’re both grounded, decent people with very little interest in waging a public war against each other.”

Oscar and Ava remain Deb and Hugh’s focus. (Credit: Instagram)

When Hugh, 56, and Deb, 69, decided to call time on their marriage, both of them had every intention of keeping things amicable. The wellbeing of Oscar and Ava, 19, was always their number-one concern while they adjusted to a supportive co-parenting routine.

Unfortunately, all that would change just two months later, when whispers that Hugh had secretly started dating his theatre co-star Sutton gained traction. The pair had become good friends while performing on Broadway together from 2021 to 2023. Both Hugh and Sutton, who turns 50 this week, were married at the time and there’s no suggestion there was any overlapping of their relationships.

However, in November 2024, Deb’s good friend Amanda de Cadenet stoked the flames further when she liked and commented on a social media post that theorised Hugh had “run-off” with Sutton.

Hugh and Sutton’s relationship is going from strength to strength. (Credit: Getty)

Further signs of turmoil came over last year’s festive period. Hugh and Deb both returned to Australia to spend time with Oscar and Ava. Hugh had the kids first, basing themselves in Sydney before he flew them down to Melbourne, where Deb was staying. Although Hugh and Deb were seen out with the kids during their time Down Under, they weren’t photographed with one another.

“Deb’s heartbreak is real,” confirms our source, “but she doesn’t want to erase the past, only build on it. Anyone can see Hugh’s very much in love and Deb is starting to think Sutton is anything but a rebound.

“Deb loves her kids more than anything and she doesn’t want Oscar and Ava to feel like they have to put a ‘mum or dad hat’ on when they’re home. Neither does Hugh. So they’ve managed to regroup around their original plan – prioritising the kids – and it’s helped.”

The last time Hugh and Deb were seen together was July 2023, at the US Open. They announced their split that September, just two months later.