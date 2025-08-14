Legendary film critic David Stratton has died aged 85

Australian film critic and historian David Stratton AM has passed away at the age of 85.

Advertisement

His family announced his passing on August 14, and revealed that he died peacefully in hospital in the Blue Mountains.

“David’s passion for film, commitment to Australian cinema, and generous spirit touched countless lives,” his family said.

“He was adored as a husband, father, grand and great grand father and admired friend.

“David’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues, and the public recently and across his lifetime.”

Advertisement

While his family requested privacy at this time, they did have a special request.

“[We] invite everyone to celebrate David’s remarkable life and legacy by watching their favourite movie, or David’s favourite movie of all time — Singin’ In the Rain,” his family said.

David Stratton and Margaret Pomeranz were an unstoppable duo. (Credit: Getty)

The beloved film critic was known for his work alongside Margaret Pomeranz on a variety of movie review shows.

Advertisement

They were the joint hosts of The Movie Show on SBS for 18 years from 1986 until 2004, before transitioning to the ABC in 2004, where they hosted At the Movies until 2014.

After almost 40 years reviewing films together, the pair retired from television, with over 700,000 viewers watching the finale episode of At the Movies.

This year, David Stratton and Margaret Pomeranz were inducted into the Australian Film Walk of Fame. (Credit: Supplied)

Two months prior to his death, the pair were inducted into the Australian Film Walk of Fame with a joint ‘star’ at the Ritz Cinemas in Randwick, Sydney.

Advertisement

“It is gratifying to be connected to the Ritz Cinema, which is one of the finest movie places in Australia,” David said at the time.

They are the first duo and the first non-actors to receive the honour, which was bestowed upon them in recognition of their contributions to Australian film culture, rather than the industry itself.