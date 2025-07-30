Danni Minogue’s surprising return to acting after 35 years

Danni Minogue is known for her pop hits, but now, she’s making a return to our screens.

The singer and media personality is making her acting comeback on TV for the first time in 35 years, since she played Emma Jackson on Home and Away.

Her returning role?

In a drama called Imposter.

Danni Minogue is starring in the four-part drama Imposter. (Credit: Getty)

What is Imposter?

Imposter is an Australian-UK drama that focuses on a seaside hotel at the centre of a family dispute.

Helen (Jackie Woodburne) faces pressure from her three adult children to sell it, but she refuses.

But she’s harbouring a much bigger secret – her daughter, whom she gave up for adoption decades ago, suddenly returns.

Neighbours star Jackie Woodburne is also starring in Imposter. (Credit: Getty)

Despite welcoming her with open arms, Amanda, her long-lost daughter, might not be who she claims to be.

The four-part series is also going to star Kym Marsh, who many will know from Coronation Street.

The show is currently being filmed in Melbourne and is produced by Fremantle Australia for Channel 5 in Britain.

Danni Minogue’s character in Imposter will keep you o the edge of your seat. (Credit: Insatgram)

Who does Danni Minogue play in Imposter?

So, where does Danni come into this?

A source told The Sun that she planned her acting comeback for a while, but “hadn’t found the right role”.

“But then Channel 5 came along with Imposter and she instantly knew the role would be perfect for her acting comeback,” they said.

“Her character will be one of the suspects in the murder, as the family all fight it out over the family empire.

“From what’s been filmed of her performance already bosses really couldn’t be happier to have got Dannii signed up.

The source told the publication that the team was excited to have her on board.

“Bosses have spent weeks trying to get Dannii and she finally put pen to paper just days before filming started,” they said.

“It’s been decades since she’s acted on the small screen and everyone at the channel is over the moon that she was able to make the dates work because she loved the script.

“She started filming last week after meeting her fellow cast members.”

Danni Minogue has been up to lots since being a judge on The Masked Singer Australia. (Credit: Getty)

What is Danni Minogue up to now?

Danni Minogue has been involved with several projects over the years.

Along with hosting The Masked Singer Australia, she hosted I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl on the BBC.

She’s also had her Petites range at Target since 2014.

Danni Minogue will film Imposter in Melbourne. (Credit: Instagram)

When does Imposter come out?

The drama is set to air in 2026.

