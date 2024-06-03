While she didn’t find love with Nick Cummins (aka: the Honey Badger) on The Bachelor in 2015, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Brittany Hockley is head over heels with her current boyfriend, Benjamin Siegrist.

Recently, the long-distance lovers reunited as Benjamin returned to Australia after eight months overseas.

Brittany and Ben reunited as the footballer returned to Australia.

“After 8 months (plenty of time for some peacocking) my big squid is back on Aussie soil and I couldn’t be happier,” Brittany wrote on Instagram in June along with a slew of photos.

Brittany, 36, debuted her relationship with Benjamin, 32, in January 2023 via an Instagram video. The sweet footage featured the lovebirds having the time of their lives in France, even kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“From Paris, with love. Think I may have found me a keeper 🔒🤍 #hardestlaunch,” the reality star captioned the footage.

Brittany and Ben have Instagram official since January 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Brittany Hockley’s boyfriend?

Brittany’s boyfriend Ben is a Swiss professional footballer, playing goalkeeper for Celtic Football Club in Glasgow, Scotland. Brittany and Ben began dating after meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Due to Ben’s career, he and Brittany have had to grapple with long distance which The Pick Up host has previously described as “devastating” but manageable as they split travel costs.

“It’s expensive but unavoidable if we want to see each other,” Brittany wrote on Instagram in January 2024. “You just have to prioritise it.

“We share the cost, and it’s only a few times a year. If we were travelling every month, I’d have to sell a kidney or something,” she said.

In June 2023, Brittany was delighted to show the Swiss-born around Australia, attesting that Down Under had “won him over”. Five months later, the 36-year-old travelled to Scotland and the UK with Ben where she stayed for a few months.

The couple were forced to say goodbye in February 2024 as Brit returned to Australia, with the Life Uncut host revealing on Instagram that it would be four to five months before they saw each other again.

Brittany has previously opened up about her fertility journey. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Brittany Hockley have kids?

Brittany and Ben are not yet parents. However, after an unsuccessful IVF attempt, the I’m A Celeb star tried again and received a “positive result” at the end of 2023.

“I wasn’t expecting the feelings that I had when I was told my round was unsuccessful and I would be going home with no embryos,” Brittany shared on Instagram in February 2024 about her first IVF attempt.

“The pressure is monumental,” she continued. “The pressure to not let down a partner even though you’re doing everything you can and it’s often not in your control.”

“I am grateful to say that I did get a positive result at the end of last year.”

