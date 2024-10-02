  •  
Jelena Dokic’s new documentary will show in cinemas next month

It's time to hear the full story.
Commentator and former tennis player Jelena Dokic is getting a new documentary based on her 2017 autobiography, Unbreakable, and it’s coming to cinemas sooner than we thought!

The new documentary, titled the same as her book, will tell Jelena’s story, covering the physical and mental abuse she experienced at the hands of her father Damir.

The description states that the documentary will tell “the incredible true story of how Jelena Dokic became a tennis star while surviving war, bullying and extreme domestic violence at the hands of Damir Dokic.”

“It’s the story of falling down from a great height, as the world looked away, and finally finding your feet again.”

In 2017, she revealed the decades of vicious abuse she received at the hands of her own father. (Credit: Instagram)

Written by both Ivan O’Mahoney and Jessica Halloran and produced by Ivan, Unbreakable is finally coming to Australian cinemas on November 7.

The documentary took over three years to film until it was finally announced in March 2023 that it was in post-production and confirmed it would be released in 2024.

“We are pretty much done filming a lot of that,” the 41-year-old told News.com.au.

“I am really excited because there will be a lot of other people in it, ex-players, former World No. 1s. To be able to tell my story but on screen is so powerful so I can’t wait for that to come out.”

Jelena retired from professional tennis in 2014. (Credit: Instagram )

Jelena has been very open about her past struggles with her father, as well as her mental health struggles.

She recently released her second book titled Fearless, focusing on her ongoing campaigns against body shaming and mental health struggles, and has made various Instagram posts over the year, speaking out about her journey.

Now, we have the chance to watch and listen to Jelena’s story on the big screen with her new documentary Unbreakable.

Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

