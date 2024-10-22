Ian Thorpe may be one of Australia’s most celebrated athletes, however, following his time on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition, fans are beginning to see the retired swimmer in a new light and are growing curious about his personal life.

Ian retired from competitive swimming in 2006 and then returned in 2012 for a brief comeback. He is tied with Emma McKeon for the most Olympic medals won by any Australian, however, it seems the now 42-year-old hasn’t always had it easy when it comes to relationships.

Who is Ian Thorpe’s partner?

Ian Thorpe was most recently dating Australian model and entrepreneur Ryan Channing.



It is believed the two started seeing each other back in 2015 and was Ian’s first public same-sex relationship since he confirmed his sexuality in 2014.

While they were dating, the two were relatively private about their relationship, however, they did discuss their plans to start a family together.



“We’re talking about it and have for a while, but it’s still early days. We decided to visit the clinic in L.A. It’s all part of the plan at this stage,” Thorpe told the Daily Mail in 2019.

Australian laws proved difficult for same-sex males in regard to surrogacy. (Credit: Getty)

Ian Thorpe and Ryan Channing unfortunately parted ways in late 2019, confirming the news to The Daily Telegraph at the time.

“Yes, the rumours are true, we have parted ways. It has all been very amicable. We have stayed friends,” Ian said.



After their separation, the two remained friends acted as co-parents to their dog Kaia. Ryan went on to marry civil engineer Leevon Baptise.

Ryan and Ian were together from 2015 until 2019. (Credit: Getty)

Following Ryan’s tragic passing in May 2022, Ian spoke with The Daily Telegraph about his time spent with Ryan.



“This is a relationship that I had that was a long-term relationship and I feel for Ryan’s family,” he said.



“I hope people are able to respect their privacy as well. I think when it is someone that is so young, it is tragic for anyone to see them passing at that kind of age.”

Ian Thorpe is believed to be single. (Credit: Getty)

Is Ian Thorpe single?

It is believed that Ian Thorpe is currently single. He last spoke about his current relationship status is August 2023 in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.



“At the moment I am single and looking,” he told the publication.



“If I find the right person, I do plan to settle down and would consider starting a family. My upbringing is very focused around family and I’d like to take part in that if it happens for me.”