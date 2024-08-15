Haydn Wise, who is teamed up with his best mate Ricky Recard, on The Block 2024, welcomed his baby in the first week of filming.

Viewers watched as Haydn was called by his wife who had gone into early labour, and was flown out to be with her at the hospital, leaving his partner Ricky alone to finish the job.



Though their child was born three weeks early, Haydn, 27, and his wife Chelsea soon welcomed their beautiful baby girl Matilda May Wise (Tilly) into the world.



“I’ve been longing for this forever… It’s the best feeling in my life, ever,” Haydn told Channel Nine.

Baby Matilda! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Haydn later opened up about how “challenging” it was to leave a newborn baby and return to The Block.

“[To] go through that emotion of what it’s like when you have your first baby, you’re just so immersed in that whole experience, and then to just get home and leave, that was challenging,” Haydn said.



Luckily, Haydn had his best mate Ricky on his side who was ready to take on the extra work while he was away.

“Haydn and Chelsea have been working so hard to create a family for so long so I was more than happy to take on the extra work that was required to get the week done,” Ricky said.



“I was relieved to have him back. I admire him for being able to step away from that and come back and finish the job.



“Obviously we’re both here and we’re always here to work for setting up for Tilly and setting up a life for his family.”

Ricky and Haydn have been best mates for 20 years, first meeting when they were just teenagers. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Haydn and Chelsea had been trying for a baby for nearly a decade, including IVF, but the loved-up couple struggled to fall pregnant. That was until Chelsea and Haydn experienced a miracle last year, finding out they were expecting their first child.



A spanner was thrown in the works when the married couple from Melbourne found out Haydn and his best mate of 20 years had been chosen for The Block.

The two eventually decided that the opportunity would allow them to set themselves up for their future family. “It was touch and go as I will be missing out on those crucial moments,” Haydn said.



“But the decision has been made and my lovely wife Chelsea has supported me through it.”

Starting their family is a dream come true for Chelsea and Haydn. (Credit: Instagram)

Haydn’s wife Chelsea first announced the happy news of her pregnancy on her Instagram in September 2023.

“After such a long journey, Baby Wise is no longer just a dream 🥰 we couldn’t have got through the tough times without all the love and support from everyone around us,” she penned.



“We’re so excited for our little miracle🤰🏻💖👶🏼💙🧸🍼.”