Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has reportedly been ousted from MasterChef Australia amid claims a restaurant he is associated with underpaid its staff.

Heston made headlines for all the wrong reasons last week, when it was alleged that a restaurant he fronts shortchanged its staff.

The United Workers Union (UWU) has reportedly claimed that $4.5 million is owed to workers of Dinner by Heston, a luxe eatery located in the Crown complex in Melbourne.

According to a leaked creditors' report, the “joint venture” business has allegedly racked up nearly $8 million in debt, the majority of which is owed to workers, ABC reported.

A Channel 10 spokesperson has reportedly confirmed that Heston won't be appearing on season 11 of the reality show but didn't give a reason why.

The union has since slammed the restaurant and Crown for not paying its staff and is demanding the resort take action for the alleged debt.

"The major financial issue confronting the company is the underpayment of employee entitlements over a period of four years from commencement of business until circa June 2019, when the employment arrangements were changed to comply with employment legislation," the report stated.

"We have been informed that the blueprint for the retainer of the majority of staff was initially established by a Crown employee.”

Heston’s ousting from MasterChef Australia comes after it was revealed most of George Calombaris’ hospitality empire has been placed into voluntary administration.

George took to social media to speak of his “devastation”, following a meeting on Monday.

“Although we have all continued to work tirelessly and overcome the many challenges we have recently experienced, it is with deep sadness and regret that today MADE Establishment has been placed into voluntary administration,” he wrote.